Campaign Report: 28 Days to Go

As Labour’s leaked manifesto reveals, Jeremy Corbyn wants to drag the UK backwards, but Theresa May will take the country forward.

Our manifesto means nobody is ignored, nobody is forgotten, nobody is left behind.

Today we announce a plan to take in 10,000 refugees each year of the next Parliament, while May refuses to help unaccompanied children.

We demand fish caught by foreign vessels in British waters are landed in the UK.

Today we launch our ‘environment first’ manifesto. Trident should be scrapped.

We will take no lessons from Labour on public services.

Labour in chaos as its 1970s manifesto leaks.

Over at Paddy Power’s Blog Guido is speculating on Chris Bryant’s troubles. Plaid Cymru to win the Rhondda at 11/10.

CON: 46% (-1) LAB: 30% (+2) LDEM: 11% (-) UKIP: 5% (-1) (YouGov 09 – 10 May).