When You Need to Know First…

10:56

BREAKING: Understand Thanet case still open. All other Tory MPs cleared. pic.twitter.com/08VCr26RH6 — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) May 10, 2017

10:57

CPS Press Release hits inboxes



11:01



#Breaking No criminal charges over 14 police enquiries in to Conservative election spending, CPS says; one file remains under consideration pic.twitter.com/ssl3jlBFkg — Press Association (@PA) May 10, 2017



11:01

Crown Prosecution Service says no criminal charges are to be brought in connection with Conservative Party General Election 2015 spending pic.twitter.com/ysDp6RIH1w — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 10, 2017



11:01

No criminal charges will be brought against Conservative Party candidates over 2015 General Election expenses – CPShttps://t.co/sfETdLHYaE — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 10, 2017

