Manchester Corbynista Resigns After Saying ‘Hitler Was Jewish’

The Corbynista co-chair of Manchester Labour Students has been forced to resign after it was revealed he claimed “Hitler was Jewish” and compared Israel to ISIS. Tayyib Nawaz, a psychology student at Manchester Metropolitan University, posted a series of tweets last year which are remarkably grim even by the standards of recent Labour anti-Semitism scandals.

In other remarkable comments Nawaz wrote:

“ISIS is not a democratic organisation like Israel but both murder civilians and claim their authority is from God. “Zionism is scum, even Einstein was against the Zionist terrorism which pressured the creation of Israel. “Muslim feminism supporters? Muslim Gay rights activists? If my kids were any of these I’d slap them. “When you spell Gay wrong but your phone auto corrects it to Fag”.

Nawaz has shared Jeremy Corbyn’s posts and Momentum videos on Facebook. Leoni Benabú Morales, President of the Manchester Jewish Society said:

“Claiming that Hitler himself is Jewish and comparing Israel to Nazi Germany is an insult and should not be tolerated from anyone, much less someone who is meant to represent our students.”

Zak Deakin, outgoing co-chair of the group told student paper The Mancunion before Nawaz’s resignation:

“Tayyib’s views have no place in the Labour Party and the fact that they came from an individual who holds an elected role within our movement makes it even more sickening”.

The news comes the day after another Corbyn-backing student, Bethany Barker, apologised for a string of racist tweets. Days since last anti-Semitic Labour incident: zero…