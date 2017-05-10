Kezia Lamely Boards the Outrage Bus

The Mays’ “boy jobs and girl jobs” joke about the Philip taking the bins out has inspired the lamest lefty faux outrage in ages. Apparently in Labour la la land it is now sexist to say taking the bins out is a “traditional boy job”. Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale cries: “I despair… as a gay woman, my house is obviously always a total tip because no one ever takes the bins out”. Real vote winner there. Really is the height of naffness to claim Philip doing the bins while Theresa does “girl jobs” is a threat to gender equality. Theresa’s “girl job” is running the country…