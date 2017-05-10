Danczuk Standing as Independent in Rochdale

Simon Danczuk has confirmed to Guido he is standing for re-election as an independent. His nomination papers went in on yesterday afternoon. His candidacy comes despite The Sun splashing on a new rape allegation this morning…

Danczuk said:

“Corybn’s Labour are taking Rochdale people for granted by assuming they will just vote for any Corbyn extremist that they get to stand. I’m not convinced that Tony Lloyd has a strong enough voice or the energy and enthusiasm to represent Rochdale well. It’s as though Tony, who is 68, sees Parliament as a retirement home, in which he can potter around, rather than a place where he can make Rochdale’s voice heard.”

Danczuk said he had received nominations from “right across the constituency” and has appointed local businesswoman, Emma King as his agent. He continued:

“There is no doubt that a vote for Danczuk is a vote against Corbyn.”

Dan-chucks his name in to the hat despite everything…