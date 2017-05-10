Corbyn Planning ‘Hummus and Falafel’ Victory Party at No. 10

Jeremy Corbyn’s son is planning a “hummus and falafel” victory party at Number 10 Downing Street if his father becomes Prime Minister. In optimistic Facebook comments shared between friends, Tommy Corbyn asks: “Can you guys sort the red red wine? I’m making sure the kebab shop has enough falafel“.

Friends encouraged Corbyn Jnr to put plans in place for a Downing Street celebration on June 9, saying: “Just imagine the party at your dad’s new pad… there’ll be cappuccino and falafel all over the shop“. Another added: “Wall to wall hummus”. Tommy joked about Unite general secretary Len McCluskey finding the party unsatisfactory as he is not a vegetarian: “The last time I saw him he was off for a steak and ale pie.“A glimpse into Corbyn‘s Downing Street, food for thought…