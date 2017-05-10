Campaign Report: 29 Days to Go


Don’t risk the Greens propping up Jeremy Corbyn in a coalition of chaos and disrupting the UK’s Brexit deal.

Labour will make school class sizes smaller, for the fewer, not so many.

Don’t be fooled by power hungry Theresa May. Stop her imposing Nigel Farage’s vision on Britain.

‘Stop paying for their propaganda’, ban EU flags from public buildings.

An energy cap is a start – but we need to do so much more to revolutionise our energy system.

Today Nicola Sturgeon announced new funding for low carbon projects.

Tories get off election expenses charges.

Liberal Democrats, number of seats after the election: under/over 14.5 seats 5/6.

51% think Theresa May’s is probably right that the EU is trying to influence the general election.

Tags: ,
People:
May 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley
Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again
Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers
Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End
McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There
Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw
Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan? Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan?
Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat
Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’ Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’
Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge