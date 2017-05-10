Campaign Report: 29 Days to Go



Don’t risk the Greens propping up Jeremy Corbyn in a coalition of chaos and disrupting the UK’s Brexit deal.

Labour will make school class sizes smaller, for the fewer, not so many.

Don’t be fooled by power hungry Theresa May. Stop her imposing Nigel Farage’s vision on Britain.

‘Stop paying for their propaganda’, ban EU flags from public buildings.

An energy cap is a start – but we need to do so much more to revolutionise our energy system.

Today Nicola Sturgeon announced new funding for low carbon projects.

Tories get off election expenses charges.

Liberal Democrats, number of seats after the election: under/over 14.5 seats 5/6.

51% think Theresa May’s is probably right that the EU is trying to influence the general election.