Barry Gardiner Claims BBC Reporter is “Fake News” Because She’s Related to Tory MPs

Top Corbynista Barry Gardiner has impugned the integrity of a highly-respected BBC journalist, claiming she is “fake news” and “compliant” because she is related to two Tory MPs. Gardiner, one of Labour’s top media spokesmen, tweeted a link to a conspiracy theory blog which noted that BBC reporter Eleanor Garnier is a relative of Tories Mark and Edward and accused her of “bias“. Gardiner commented:

Trump playbook on steroids. Barry is supposed to be one of the less mental Corbynistas…

UPDATE: BBC hit back at Gardiner: “All our political reporters are impartial.”

May 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm



