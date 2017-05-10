Angela Rayner Does a Diane: Can’t Remember Class Size Numbers

Here we go again. Angela Rayner, the Shadow Education Secretary and some say Labour leadership hopeful, could not tell LBC’s Nick Ferrari how many children would be affected by her class size policy. At least she admitted she was clueless rather than make it up like Diane…

Why are these failures to have any idea about numbers important? It is because if she has no idea how many kids are over the threshold how can Labour possibly place a cost on changing the situation in government? It is all imaginary magic money with no thought as to budgets…