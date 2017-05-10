Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally

A row’s broken out at Jeremy Corbyn’s York rally after war veteran Rob Gray tried to ask him a question @theyorkmix pic.twitter.com/nmzxQllmh4 — Jack Gevertz🏳️‍🌈 (@jackgevertz) May 10, 2017

Robert Grey wanted to ask Jeremy Corbyn a question at Corbyn’s public rally in York. Robert Grey says that Corbyn knew he wanted to ask a question but as soon as Corbyn saw his cap beret he went. Mr Grey is chairman of the pressure group British Armed Forces, The Best. This comes on top of Labour campaigners trampling on a war memorial…

UPDATE: Eye witness gets in touch:

@GuidoFawkes On him. There was no respect given to the man and Corbyn’s staff did not help the situation at all and allowed it to continue — Jayh Karia (@JayhKaria) May 10, 2017

