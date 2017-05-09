Today Includes “Major Websites” in Press Review

For the first time Guido can remember, this morning’s Today programme included “major websites” in its paper review, leading on Buzzfeed’s interview with Jeremy Corbyn and Guido’s insider account of how Team Jez plan to use the precedent of Neil Kinnock to stay on. It is increasingly hard for the likes of Today and Sky News to justify excluding news sites in their press previews, and for the BBC to continue to shun digital publications from #TomorrowsPapersToday. (Though they still nostalgically tweet out the Independent fake front page. It is not a newspaper.) There is no justification in them promoting the Indy but not Guido, Buzzfeed and HuffPo…

Whether it’s ConservativeHome’s great coverage of Tory selections, Buzzfeed’s long-reads or Guido’s exclusives, new media’s stories are followed up by all papers usually without acknowledgement. Much of new media’s election coverage has been more interesting than the daily papers. Good to see Today living in the present, about time everyone else caught up…

May 9, 2017 at 8:58 am



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

