A rousing warm up act for Jeremy Corbyn’s election launch, with Corrie actress Julie Hesmondhalgh offering her own slogan for Labour’s campaign: “Give a toss about stuff”. What other insights does Julie have? Labour MPs and activists campaigning for the party across the country will be interested to know that just a few years ago she tweeted that she was “not really a Labour supporter”, because she was “more left than that”.

That used to be enough to get you kicked out of the party…