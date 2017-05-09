Campaign Report: 30 Days to Go

We will stand up for millions of working families repeatedly hit with rising energy bills.

For the many not the few. Give a toss about stuff.

Theresa May’s Brexit plans will leave us poorer. There’s been a 5p/litre hike in the cost of fuel since the referendum.

Celebrating Europe Day is as relevant as the UK celebrating Empire Day.

Yet again BBC leaves Green Party out of its key election programmes & includes UKIP.

Vote SNP to re-elect strong voices for oil and gas jobs.

Jeremy Corbyn refused to say he would definitely lead the UK out of the EU if he becomes PM.

Chris Bryant under real pressure in the Rhondda: Plaid Cymru 11/10, Labour 4/6.

Welsh Voting Intention: Conservatives 41%, Labour 35%, Plaid Cymru 11%, the LibDems 7%, UKIP 4% (YouGov)