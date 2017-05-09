Campaign Report: 30 Days to Go

We will stand up for millions of working families repeatedly hit with rising energy bills.

For the many not the few. Give a toss about stuff.

Theresa May’s Brexit plans will leave us poorer. There’s been a 5p/litre hike in the cost of fuel since the referendum.

Celebrating Europe Day is as relevant as the UK celebrating Empire Day.

Yet again BBC leaves Green Party out of its key election programmes & includes UKIP.

Vote SNP to re-elect strong voices for oil and gas jobs.

Jeremy Corbyn refused to say he would definitely lead the UK out of the EU if he becomes PM.

Chris Bryant under real pressure in the Rhondda: Plaid Cymru 11/10, Labour 4/6.

Welsh Voting Intention: Conservatives 41%, Labour 35%, Plaid Cymru 11%, the LibDems 7%, UKIP 4% (YouGov)

Tags: ,
People:
May 9, 2017 at 5:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley
Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again
Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers
Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End
McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There
Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw
Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan? Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan?
Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat
Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’ Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’
Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge
Voters Given Wrong Guidance in Mayoral Election Voters Given Wrong Guidance in Mayoral Election
Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times
Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes