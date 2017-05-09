Buzzfeed Accuse Corbyn of Lying

Team Corbyn have banned Buzzfeed from covering the rest of Labour’s election campaign after taking exception to yesterday’s interview with the dear leader. Corbyn denied to the BBC that he told Buzzfeed he would stay on regardless of the election result. Buzzfeed has released an audio recording and transcript of the interview, essentially accusing Corbyn of lying to Laura Kuenssberg:

Buzzfeed: “Forgive me for asking this, I know you’re in to win it. But if it goes wrong, if for whatever reason in a month’s time you don’t get to walk into Downing Street, is this the one shot that people have to vote for Jeremy Corbyn?” Corbyn: “I was elected leader of this party and I’ll stay leader of this party.” Buzzfeed: “So you’re going to stay leader of this party, no matter what happens?” Corbyn: “I’m carrying on.”

Not the sharpest media strategy from Team Jez – the interview was painstakingly fair, better coverage than Corbyn would get anywhere else, and Buzzfeed readers are his target audience. Well done Corbynistas!