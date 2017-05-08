Will Nuttall Stay Overnight in Boston and Skegness? “Probably at Some Point”

UKIP launched its immigration policy this morning pledging a “balanced migration” system which the party says would result in zero net immigration over the next five years. This puts clear water between UKIP and the Tories on the main issue where they can now distinguish themselves…

More pressingly, when asked by Guido about his accommodation arrangements in the Boston and Skegness constituency where he is standing, Paul Nuttall said:

“Firstly I haven’t bought a house in Boston and Skegness but nor did I buy a house in Stoke. And will I be staying in the constituency? Probably at some point, yeah.”

Nuttall’s pledge to “probably at some point” stay in the constituency comes after a house he listed as his home on his nomination form for the Stoke by-election was found empty Michael Crick. Hope Paul invites Guido round for a cuppa when he eventually finds a place…

