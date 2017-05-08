Kelvin On Way Out

The FT is claiming to be ‘exclusively’ reporting the departure of Kelvin Mackenzie from The Sun. They quote former Sun editor David Yelland:

“He is part of the family, for this to happen shows cultural change that should not be underestimated. It will have saddened Rupert a great deal.”

Bit of an odd exclusive, considering everyone read the news in last week’s Popbitch. They revealed:

“Kelvin has already been fired. He has been for almost two weeks now. The Sun are keeping a lid on it until the commotion calms.”

As MediaGuido has previously reported, this is really all about a Game of Thrones power battle being played out. The legendary Old King forced out in more than slightly tenuous circumstances as The Sun seeks to modernise…

May 8, 2017 at 6:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

