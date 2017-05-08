Danczuk Quits, Blasts Labour For ‘Celebrating Stalin’

Simon Danczuk has tonight resigned from the Labour Party in a strong sign he may be preparing to stand as an independent candidate in Rochdale. He writes to Labour General Secretary Iain McNicol:

“The Labour Party is no longer the positive political movement that I joined nearly 30 years ago. Indeed, under its current leadership the Labour Party is more interested in serving its own ends rather than those of hard working people for whom the party was originally established. 

“With frontbench spokespeople, such as John McDonnell, continually obsessing about Karl Marx, the benefits of communism and celebrating the reign of Joseph Stalin, I feel the Labour Party has totally lost touch with its social democratic values and indeed with reality in 21st Century Britain.

“Importantly, I am also concerned that the Labour Party has shown itself not to have the interests of Rochdale at heart. The way in which the party are treating the Parliamentary seat of Rochdale as a ‘safe seat’ in to which they can simply parachute a Corbyn supporting candidate is deplorable. The People of Rochdale deserve so much more than being treated with such disdain by the Labour Party.

“With Theresa May likely to win a landslide victory at the General Election and subsequently holding a very large majority in Parliament, Rochdale people need someone who will speak up for them, who will voice their concerns rather than simply being voting fodder for Jeremy Corbyn.”

Sounds like Danczuk is lining himself up for a serious run at the seat…

Tags:
People:
May 8, 2017 at 4:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley
Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again
Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers
Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End
McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There
Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw
Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan? Quiz: Can You Name Each Party’s Election Slogan?
Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat Labour and UKIP Collapse, Libdem Fightback Falls Flat
Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’ Only 15% Can Recall ‘Strong and Stable’
Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge
Voters Given Wrong Guidance in Mayoral Election Voters Given Wrong Guidance in Mayoral Election
Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times
Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes
Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer
Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden