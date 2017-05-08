Campaign Report: 31 Days to Go

The LibDems propping up Jeremy Corbyn in a coalition of chaos? Don’t risk it.

We will abolish unfair NHS car parking charges for all NHS staff, patients and visitors.

LibDem activists should team-up with Labour and we’d like to see Rupa Huq in Ealing.

UKIP pledge to bring immigration down to zero net migration.

A Progressive Alliance can stop Tories damaging the country further.

The SNP abolished hospital parking charges in 2008.

Tories keeping tens of thousands immigration target.

Liberal Democrats, number of seats after the election: under 16.5 8/11, over 16.5 evens.

CON: 49% (+3), LAB: 27% (-1), LDEM: 9% (-1), UKIP: 6% (-2), GRN: 3% (-1) (ICMResearch/05–07 May)