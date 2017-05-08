Cable and Olney Recorded Secretly Plotting to Help Labour

Publicly the LibDems are telling voters they cannot work with Labour because Jeremy Corbyn is “toxic“. This bombshell tape from LBC and Sky News exposes that fib for what it is. Vince Cable and Sarah Olney have been recorded telling members they should collaborate with Labour – Olney says she wants Labour’s Rupa Huq to win in Ealing, meanwhile Vince Cable says the LibDems should be “tactical” to help Labour in some seats because, in the case of Huq, “on almost every issue our views were almost identical”. Wonder what the voters of Richmond Park and Twickenham think about their LibDem candidates plotting to help Corbyn? Coalition of rubbish…

UPDATE: Zac Goldsmith reacts:

“As usual with the LibDems, what they say publicly is completely at odds with what they say and do in private. Having publicly said they wouldn’t do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn, it’s now clear they are actually plotting to help him succeed.”

This is bad for the LibDems…

May 8, 2017 at 12:14 pm



Quote of the Day

Chris Mullin on John McDonnell…

“One suspects, however, that behind that affable exterior he is drawing up lists of those to be shot on Day One of the revolution.”

