BBC TV Debate Dates For Your Diary

The BBC has announced its General Election TV offering. Here are the dates for your diary…

  • 9 May – Theresa May and her husband Philip appear on BBC’s One Show
  • 22 May – Theresa May interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One at 7pm
  • 23 May – Paul Nuttall interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One at 7pm
  • 24 May – Tim Farron interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One at 7pm
  • 25 May – Nicola Sturgeon interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One at 7pm
  • 26 May – Jeremy Corbyn interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One at 7pm
  • 31 May – Mishal Husain hosts seven-way debate on live on BBC One featuring “senior Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and UKIP figures”. But who?
  • 2 June – David Dimbleby hosts Question Time Special in which Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn face audience questions consecutively. May and Corbyn on the same show, though not together.
  • 4 June – David Dimbleby hosts second Question Time Special in which Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon face audience questions consecutively.
  • 4 June – Special ‘Election Questions to Plaid Cymru’ leader Leanne Wood from Swansea ‘Election Questions to UKIP leader Paul Nuttall’ from Bristol.
  • 6 June – Newsbeat Youth debate on with an audience of 16-34 year olds hosted by Tina Daheley in Manchester.

Remember the ITV Leaders’ Debate will air on Thursday May 18th at 8pm, moderated by Julie Etchingham. Corbyn’s team have said he will not appear if May refuses to take part…

May 8, 2017



Quote of the Day

Nick Robinson on BBC's lack of Brexit balance…

"Enough! Leave it out. Remain calm, the referendum is over. The duty we broadcasters had to 'broadly balance' the views of the two sides is at an end. Why? Because there are no longer two sides, two campaigns, two rival sets of spokespeople reading out those focus-grouped slogans.

