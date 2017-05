Marr: “Are you a Marxist?”

McDonnell “No.”

Why so coy about his belief in Marxism? Has he changed his mind after decades of struggle since he has gone mainstream? He has said clearly many times before “I’m a Marxist…” Watch below:

Earlier this week he claimed he hadn’t noticed the Communist flag he was speaking under on May Day. Now he’s forgotten what he believes. Is he going senile or is he a liar? You decide…