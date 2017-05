Love graphs? Then you’ll love @xtophercook’s analysis of May’s and Corbyn’s movements in the #GE2017 campaign so far pic.twitter.com/0zcZ3gfRJ9 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 5, 2017

Newsnight’s Chris Cook has inferred the Tory plan from the pattern of Theresa May’s visits. Guido could have told him this for free, though Cook’s graphic makes it abundantly clear. It is working…