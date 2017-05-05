Vanifesto: FSB joins forces with The Sun to ‘Save Our Strivers’

Pressure is now mounting on all would-be politicians to show their support for the UK’s 4.8 million self-employed.  A highly-motivated group of voters, these are the UK’s army of strivers – the entrepreneurs setting themselves up, starting out on their own.  They take significant risks and often pay themselves below the National Living Wage.  They deserve the support of all those elected to office.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has today published its manifesto ‘Small Business, Big Ambition’The Sun’s White Van Man proudly drove the policy-packed plan to Downing Street and to Parliament, to deliver the demands from small business.

It is a Business Plan for Britain, full of proposals to reform the economy and unleash economic growth from small firms and the self-employed.  All those standing on 8th June will be sent a copy from their local FSB, and will be asked to back small business in their communities.  Have a look at the manifesto and its 30 proposals to improve the economy.

Small businesses and the self-employed have driven our jobs growth miracle, particularly for women. Those furthest from the labour market, including disabled people, enter the world of work by either setting up a small business or working within one.  The 4.8 million-strong community should not be targeted for tax hikes.  They deserve better from every party and candidates standing on 8th June.

Content produced by the Federation of Small Businesses #FSB2017

