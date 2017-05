Northumberland council election. Last seat decided with a straw draw! Really. lib Dem win denies Conservatives majority. #LocalElection pic.twitter.com/LzfNLiiKiB — Fergus Hewison (@BBCFHewison) May 5, 2017

Incredible scenes as the last council seat in Northumberland is decided with a straw draw. Won by the LibDems to deny the Tories a majority…