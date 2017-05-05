New Diane Abbott Maths Fail: Local Elections Special

Shadow home secretary @HackneyAbbott with yet another numbers #gaffe after she massively underestimates @labour's local elections losses. pic.twitter.com/OtOWY4JGKI — ITN Source News (@itnsourcenews) 5 May 2017

Diane Abbott is asked by ITN if she knows how Labour are doing in the local elections:

Reporter: Do you know the number of net losses so far for Labour?



Diane Abbott: At the time of doing this interview I think the net losses are about 50.



Reporter: There are actually 125 net losses so far. Abbott: Well the last time I looked we had net losses of about 100 but obviously this is a moving picture.

Expect Diane to be asked a numbers question every single time she’s near a reporter until June 8…