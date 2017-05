John McDonnell today claimed he didn’t know hammer and sickle and pro-Assad flags were flying above his head as he addressed a May Day rally – despite standing just yards away from them. McDonnell was asked if he knew the flags were being held – almost within his arms reach – as he spoke:

“No, of course I didn’t know”

Which led to this reaction from Tom Blenkinsop:

Look again at the pictures and judge Pinocchio John for yourself…