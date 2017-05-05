May Sticks to Script Amid Tory Surge

On the day the Tories gained more than 500 councilors including 142 in Scotland and saw a Conservative mayor of the Tees Valley elected, speaking in Brentford, Theresa May said:



“I’m not taking anything for granted, I will be going out for the remaining weeks of this general election campaign to earn the support of the British people, but also, as I’ve just said, only a Conservative vote at the general election on 8 June will strengthen my hand to get the best Brexit deal for people across the UK.”

Same old, same old…