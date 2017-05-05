Labour and UKIP Collapse, LibDem Fightback Falls Flat

Your 6:30am update:
- Disastrous night for Labour: terrible losses in England and Wales, including losing control of councils in Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr.
- Wipeout for UKIP: so far the party has lost all the seats it held and failed to win a single seat across the country.
- So much for the LibDem fightback: Losses for the party overall, no sign of a fightback against the Tories in the west country.
- Tory gains everywhere: including the West of England mayoralty.
Bad night for everyone except the Tories…