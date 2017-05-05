Labour and UKIP Collapse, LibDem Fightback Falls Flat

Your 6:30am update:

  • Disastrous night for Labour: terrible losses in England and Wales, including losing control of councils in Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr.
  • Wipeout for UKIP: so far the party has lost all the seats it held and failed to win a single seat across the country.
  • So much for the LibDem fightback: Losses for the party overall, no sign of a fightback against the Tories in the west country.
  • Tory gains everywhere: including the West of England mayoralty.

Bad night for everyone except the Tories…

Caitlin Moran on Jeremy Corbyn:

“As Labour collapses across the country, I can’t think of anything I regret more than voting Jeremy Corbyn as leader. I’m so sorry, my kids.”

