Labour Shocked as Glasgow Falls, 20 Year-Old Tory Wins in City’s East End

Labour has lost overall control of Glasgow City council for the first time in almost 40 years. Declarations so far mean it is now impossible for the party to hold on to the city and there will be a new regime in City Chambers. It now looks Labour’s only hope in Glasgow is a coalition, but the SNP could take overall control…

The historic verdict became clear as East Glasgow’s Shettleston ward returned a Tory councilor for the first time in its history – he’s twenty years of age. As Laura Kuenssberg says on the BBC:

“Until very recently no bookies in the country would have even given you a bet that the Tories would be able to take council wards like Shettleston”

