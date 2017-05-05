Green-LibDem Deals to Help Olney and Cable

The Green Party has stood down its candidate in Richmond Park and endorsed LibDem Sarah Olney against Zac Goldsmith. Very murky goings on here. The Greens were offered £250,000 not to run against Zac last time. This time round they initially selected a candidate, Andree Frieze, and said she would run. That was until the LibDems stood down their candidate against Caroline Lucas in Brighton. What do you know, the Greens have now pulled out in Richmond Park and also in Twickenham, where Vince Cable is trying to unseat Tory MP Tania Mathias. The LibDems laughably claim there is no deal-making going on here but that is just not credible – local Greens privately admit it is an official pact. Or a coalition of chaos, you might say…

May 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm



Quote of the Day

Caitlin Moran on Jeremy Corbyn:

“As Labour collapses across the country, I can’t think of anything I regret more than voting Jeremy Corbyn as leader. I’m so sorry, my kids.”

