Carswell: I’m “UKIP’s First and Last Member of Parliament… It’s Over”

“It’s over” says @DouglasCarswell, who was @UKIP‘s only MP. So far the party has lost all its seats #LE2017https://t.co/MpqIKinRuH pic.twitter.com/d22QTfe58k
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) 5 May 2017
Peak 😎 from Douglas…
“It’s over” says @DouglasCarswell, who was @UKIP‘s only MP. So far the party has lost all its seats #LE2017https://t.co/MpqIKinRuH pic.twitter.com/d22QTfe58k
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) 5 May 2017
Peak 😎 from Douglas…
Caitlin Moran on Jeremy Corbyn:
“As Labour collapses across the country, I can’t think of anything I regret more than voting Jeremy Corbyn as leader. I’m so sorry, my kids.”