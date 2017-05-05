Campaign Report: 34 Days to Go

Only a Conservative vote at the general election on 8 June will strengthen Theresa May’s hand to get the best Brexit deal for people across the UK.

This does not translate into a general election result.

Yes, we lost seats but we’re winning here with an increased percentage share of the vote.

Tories are winning on UKIP policies.

We’re winning seats up and down the country.

SNP still the biggest party in Scotland, winning the most votes.

Labour and UKIP are getting crushed.

Think the Tories are going to gain more than 70 seats at the general election? That’s 5/6 at Paddy Power.

Actual seats: Tories +562, Labour -382, LibDems -41, UKIP -145, SNP -7, Greens +6, PC +33