Tory MPs Told: You’re “Her Local Conservative Candidate”

Much has been made of Tory candidates being given only one design for their election billboards, with the words “Standing with Theresa May” in large letters in the centre. Guido hears Tory MPs were further amused by the guidance sent round by CCHQ this week:

The only way to be sure of strong and stable leadership through Brexit and beyond is by voting for Theresa May and her local Conservative candidate on 8 June.

Naturally “strong and stable leadership” is underlined. So too is “voting for Theresa May”. Though it says a lot about the belief in her personal brand that everyone from veteran parliamentarians to newbies have been told to describe themselves simply as “her local Conservative candidate”. Mummy…