Labour’s Daft Advertising Whinge

Labour are accusing the Tories of trying to “buy this election” by paying for front page adverts in local newspapers today. Ben Bradshaw is crying that “the Tories are spending thousands of pounds all over the country in newspaper advertisements to buy this election because they don’t have the foot soldiers on the ground”. Eh? Just a few weeks ago during the Copeland by-election Labour paid for front page local newspaper adverts accusing the Tories of killing babies:

Forget the bizarre hypocrisy of Labour whingeing about newspaper adverts, something they do routinely, the Tory advert is completely tame compared to their tasteless scaremongering. Naff moan from Bradshaw.

UPDATE: Labour paid for another newspaper wrap in Chester last week. Just plain weird they are now claiming it is an underhand tactic.