David Ward Sacked Again

The ultimate ignominy for David “The Jews” Ward, who has been forced off a school governing body after parents complained about his conduct. Ward plays his tiny violin on Facebook:

“Tonight at the first meeting of a new Governing Board for a Secondary school that is in dire need of improvement I was sacked as a Governor because of “complaints from some parents”. I wasn’t told what they were but I think we can all guess… I hoped to become Chair of this new Governing Body but was told that the other Governors would not stay in the room if I insisted on remaining.”

Some fun comments from Ward’s friends beneath his Facebook post:

“Scary the power reaches everywhere from media to schools”

“These are very sad and dark days in British politics, when a minority group in the UK (0.5%) hold such influence and power with the support of a foreign power”

“I’m sorry to hear you’ve been fired as a Governor – one must never underestimate the power of the Zionist lobby!”

It was the Jews of course!

Tags:
People: /
May 4, 2017 at 10:30 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Chi Onwurah on Prince Phillip’s retirement:

“Congratulations to Prince Philip on retiring in financial security at time of his choosing from a job he enjoys.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times Labour HQ Rebuttal Contradicts Corbyn Five Times
Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes Tory Record: More Debt, More Taxes
Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer Sion Simon’s Million Pound Life on the Taxpayer
Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden Kemi Badenoch In For Saffron Walden
Corbyn Bombshell / Tory Bombshell Corbyn Bombshell / Tory Bombshell
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
CCHQ Rows With Associations Over Female Candidates CCHQ Rows With Associations Over Female Candidates
Diane Abbott Police Numbers Car Crash Diane Abbott Police Numbers Car Crash
Osborne’s First News Line Osborne’s First News Line
McDonnell’s Hammer and Sickle McDonnell’s Hammer and Sickle
Oh Gloria Oh Gloria
Campaign Report: 39 Days to Go Campaign Report: 39 Days to Go
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal
Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact
David Mackintosh Quits David Mackintosh Quits
Happy Ed Balls Day Happy Ed Balls Day