David Ward Sacked Again

The ultimate ignominy for David “The Jews” Ward, who has been forced off a school governing body after parents complained about his conduct. Ward plays his tiny violin on Facebook:
“Tonight at the first meeting of a new Governing Board for a Secondary school that is in dire need of improvement I was sacked as a Governor because of “complaints from some parents”. I wasn’t told what they were but I think we can all guess… I hoped to become Chair of this new Governing Body but was told that the other Governors would not stay in the room if I insisted on remaining.”
Some fun comments from Ward’s friends beneath his Facebook post:
“Scary the power reaches everywhere from media to schools”
“These are very sad and dark days in British politics, when a minority group in the UK (0.5%) hold such influence and power with the support of a foreign power”
“I’m sorry to hear you’ve been fired as a Governor – one must never underestimate the power of the Zionist lobby!”
It was the Jews of course!