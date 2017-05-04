David Ward Sacked Again

The ultimate ignominy for David “The Jews” Ward, who has been forced off a school governing body after parents complained about his conduct. Ward plays his tiny violin on Facebook:

“Tonight at the first meeting of a new Governing Board for a Secondary school that is in dire need of improvement I was sacked as a Governor because of “complaints from some parents”. I wasn’t told what they were but I think we can all guess… I hoped to become Chair of this new Governing Body but was told that the other Governors would not stay in the room if I insisted on remaining.”

Some fun comments from Ward’s friends beneath his Facebook post:

“Scary the power reaches everywhere from media to schools” “These are very sad and dark days in British politics, when a minority group in the UK (0.5%) hold such influence and power with the support of a foreign power”

It was the Jews of course!