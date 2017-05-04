Campaign Report: 35 Days to Go

Jeremy Corbyn will hit thousands more families with huge inheritance tax bills if he becomes Prime Minister. Don’t risk it.

Vote Labour in the local and mayoral elections; we are the party of the many not the few.

Today you can change Britain’s future in your local council and mayoral elections.

Vote UKIP locally for Britain together.

Migrants welcome, fight climate change & make rich pay their fair share, vote Green today.

Vote SNP for better local services.

Polling day blackout means no dominant party message. Donald Tusk accuses Theresa May of being “emotional”.

Jeremy Corbyn exit date: Q2 2017 1/3, Q3 2017 9/2, Q4 2017 7/1, 2018 or later 10/3.

Best Prime Minister (YouGov, 02-03 May): Theresa May: 49% (+1) Jeremy Corbyn: 21% (+3) Not sure: 29% (-4)