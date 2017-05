There was chatter this morning that Brussels’ newly opened House of European History – a £44 million vanity project funded by the continent’s taxpayers – would make no mention of Brexit. Fear not. Apparatchiks chronicling the bloc’s official history have installed two modest display cabinets dedicated to the most seismic European political event in recent times. Vote Leave wins with both a badge and t-shirt on display, alongside a referendum ballot paper. How did they get hold of that?

Pics via @trouwschmidt