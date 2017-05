Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace to dissolve Parliament pic.twitter.com/H7BPp8NOhw — Sky News (@SkyNews) 3 May 2017

Theresa May has just left Downing Street to meet The Queen at Buckingham Palace. This tradition marks the dissolution of Parliament which occurred at 00.01 this morning. MPs are no longer MPs, now they’re just like all of us…

May is due to speak when she returns to Downing Street shortly.