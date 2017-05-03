May: Brussels Meddling in General Election

Here we go! Theresa May accuses Brussels of interfering in the general election, claiming the Juncker leaks were “deliberately timed to affect the outcome” of the June 8 vote. Well done Jean-Claude for helping increase the Tory majority…
Corbyn with a brave attack line:
“By winding up the public confrontation with Brussels, the Prime Minister wants to wrap the Conservative party in the Union Jack”