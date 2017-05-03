ITV Pushes on With ‘Loser’s Debate’

ITV is pushing ahead with its TV debate and says it has invited all big seven party leaders to take part. May and Corbyn have refused…

“The ITV Leaders” Debate will air on Thursday May 18th at 8pm, and will be moderated by ITV News anchor Julie Etchingham. As in the previous two General Election debates. leaders will have the opportunity to make short opening statements at the beginning of the programme and closing statements at the conclusion of the debate. During the live debate, the leaders will have the opportunity to each in turn answer questions that are asked direct by members of the studio audience, before the ﬂoor is opened up to a period of free flowing debate.”

Corbyn’s team have previously said he would not appear in a TV debate without May. Will they now U-turn?