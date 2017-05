This latest Tory poster looks like an easy hit on Corbyn, except… the Tories are promising an expensive bomb – Trident for the navy, which will mean less for the army. As many in the senior ranks of the army will tell you, the incredibly expensive Trident system, designed for an historic Cold War enemy, means less weapons for the army in the active theatres in which they are fighting.

Are the Tories promising less debt and lower taxes overall? No.