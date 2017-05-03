CCHQ Faces Revolt in Don Valley and Walsall

Two more Tory associations are fighting with CCHQ over centrally-imposed shortlists freezing out local candidates. Up in Don Valley the locals are upset that the 2015 candidate Carl Jackson has not been included on the three man shortlist. The local Tory chairman and all the local councillors have written to CCHQ Head of Candidates Gareth Fox to express their “dismay“:

“We would like to express our absolute dismay that Carl Jackson who previously stood in Don Valley in 2015 has not been offered a place on our short list for the parliamentary seat. Carl was an excellent candidate who has since been back to Doncaster to help campaign in our target wards for the Local Election prior to the General Election being called.”

Big battle ahead of the selection meeting tonight. 

There is further trouble in Walsall South, where ConHome reports the association is so unhappy it has voted not to even hold a selection meeting to consider the two candidates proposed to them.

These are two seats worth targeting for the Tories – Caroline Flint has a majority of 8,800 in Don Valley and Valerie Vaz has a majority of just 6,000 in Walsall, both in the danger zone for Labour. Busy day for Gareth Fox…

Quote of the Day

Tom Watson on Boris Johnson:

Boris Johnson is a cack-handed, cheese-headed fopdoodle, with a talent for slummocking about, who would do less damage to Britain’s reputation in the world if Theresa May sacked him as Foreign Secretary and replaced him with a souvenir paperweight.”

