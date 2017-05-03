Campaign Report: 36 Days to Go

Juncker is interfering in the election.

We will stop hospital closures in England.

This is a Brexit election and a chance to change Britain’s future.

UKIP will put the NHS before Foreign Aid.

Pledged a ratification referendum on EU deal.

A Tory government without strong opposition is against interests of all parts of UK. In Scotland, strong opposition will only come from the SNP.

EU meddling in election claim.

Yvette Cooper is favourite to be the next Labour Party leader at 10/3.

YouGov: It has now been 20 years since Tony Blair won the 1997 general election. Do you have a favourable or unfavourable view of Tony Blair? 

Quote of the Day

Corbyn with a brave attack line:

“By winding up the public confrontation with Brussels, the Prime Minister wants to wrap the Conservative party in the Union Jack”

