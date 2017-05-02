Tories Fundraising On Back Of Brussels Briefing Bluster

As the FT gleefully reports that Brussels is threatening to up the Brexit bill to a very round €100 billion, this is the Tory website this morning. Theresa May must be loving the increasingly aggressive briefing from the Commission, which makes the EU look unreasonable, the “bloody difficult” PM look like she is batting for Britain and serves only to increase her majority on June 8. It is such an electoral gift for the Tories that they are fundraising off the back of the bluster from Brussels. Also worth noting the response from some Remainers to the leaks from the EU. Many are now just openly backing the other side…