Tories Fundraising On Back Of Brussels Briefing Bluster

As the FT gleefully reports that Brussels is threatening to up the Brexit bill to a very round €100 billion, this is the Tory website this morning. Theresa May must be loving the increasingly aggressive briefing from the Commission, which makes the EU look unreasonable, the “bloody difficult” PM look like she is batting for Britain and serves only to increase her majority on June 8. It is such an electoral gift for the Tories that they are fundraising off the back of the bluster from Brussels. Also worth noting the response from some Remainers to the leaks from the EU. Many are now just openly backing the other side…

Tags: , ,
May 2, 2017 at 10:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lionel Barber tells Prosperity UK Conference…

“FT values this initiative to find constructive solutions, the UK having clearly decided to leave EU.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses