Piers Wounds Clegg

MUST WATCH: It’s fair to say that our ‘extraordinary’ @piersmorgan rattled @nick_clegg‘s cage this morning pic.twitter.com/kKX0icztdi
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2017
You can tell by the look on Clegg’s face that hurt…
MUST WATCH: It’s fair to say that our ‘extraordinary’ @piersmorgan rattled @nick_clegg‘s cage this morning pic.twitter.com/kKX0icztdi
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2017
You can tell by the look on Clegg’s face that hurt…
Michael Crick on Safe Seats:
“In effect, new MPs are being elected day by day now, as, amid huge secrecy, small cabals of party bigwigs pick candidates for safe seats.”