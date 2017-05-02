Osborne’s First Front Page Toned Down

Fairly common for the Standard to change up its headlines between editions. Commuters heading home tonight are reading a very toned down Osborne first front page compared to the May bashing one he tweeted out earlier…
Nick Robinson on BBC’s lack of Brexit balance…
“Enough! Leave it out. Remain calm, the referendum is over. The duty we broadcasters had to ‘broadly balance’ the views of the two sides is at an end. Why? Because there are no longer two sides, two campaigns, two rival sets of spokespeople reading out those focus-grouped slogans.